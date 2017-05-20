No reported deaths, missing persons or serious injuries

– More houses washed away

All hands are on deck to assist the flood affected residents of Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). While there has been no significant change in the flood and water still remains as high as 15 feet in some areas, officials indicated that there have been no reports of deaths, missing persons or injuries.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) gave an update to the effect that six villages have been severely flooded as a result of excessive rainfall in the south and southwestern parts of the region and the overtopping of the Ireng River.

The affected villages are Kaibarupai, Waipa, Chenapau, Sand Hills Settlement, Itabac and Kanapang.

The CDC has conducted an aerial reconnaissance of the affected areas and has reported no fatalities. But the Ministry of Public Health has received reports of some cases of diarrhea in the village of Chenapau.

CDC says that the situation is severe to the extent that it is impossible to travel on the land. Therefore, alternative measures are being put in place to provide immediate relief to the affected communities.

CDC is aiming to have two boatloads of supplies into the region by tomorrow. Three flights with supplies were dispatched yesterday to Chenapau and Orinduik. The CDC is establishing a Forward Operations Centre at Orinduik, from where relief supplies and flood kits will be transported by boat to the affected villages which are inaccessible by air.

An additional four flights with food and relief supplies are to be dispatched to Chenapau and Orinduik today.

Supplies will be continuously sent until all those affected have been supplied with seven days of rations.

The village of Sand Hill Settlement remains approximately under 25 feet of water. Five houses have washed away and ten houses are under water. Almost the entire village of Waipa is under water at varying depths from five to 15 feet. Kaibarupai is under approximately 10 feet of water. Two houses have washed away and the health post, church and cemetery are all under water. The entire Chenapau village is flooded. Fifteen houses remain under water. Details are still to be made available about the situation at Itabac and Kanapang.

Kaieteur News understands that Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, yesterday convened an emergency meeting at the Ministry of the Presidency with Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Hon. Dr. Karen Cummings; Director General of the CDC Col. Chabillal Ramsarup; Region Eight Regional Chairman Mr. Bonventure Fredericks; and other agencies to coordinate the government’s response which is being led by the CDC.

A Ministry of Public Health team comprising representatives from the Epidemiology Department, Surveillance Department, Environmental Health Department, Regional Health Services Department Vector Control Department, and Disease Control Department along with a representative of PAHO is preparing to visit the affected villages.

This team will support the work being done by the regional health team which is already in the affected areas.

The villages are located mainly in valley areas where the water from the excessive rainfall pooled and resulted in the excessive flooding. Villagers have relocated to higher ground in close proximity to the various villages.

Members of the public who wish to make donations to the flood relief efforts are asked to do so to the CDC headquarters on Thomas Road. CDC telephone numbers are 226-1114, 226-8815, 226-1027, 225-5847 and email [email protected] and [email protected]

Following is a list of items which are required: Water, bleach, biscuits, rice, flour, sugar, salt, powdered milk, cooking oil, margarine, toilet paper, matches, canned foods, potatoes, tea bags, soap and soap powder.