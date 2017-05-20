Night of terror …Colin Jones pleads guilty, gets 80 years

Terror gang leader, Colin Jones was yesterday sentenced to 80 years in jail but he will only serve 25 years for offences he committed in 2009 and 2010.

Jones, called “Bunny”, pleaded guilty to multiple offences when he appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court, yesterday.

He was part of a five-member gang who led a reign of terror on November 4, 2009. His gang members, Randy Mars, Jafar Simpson and David Anthony Watson had pleaded guilty to the multiple offences when they appeared before Justice Navindra Singh, at the beginning of the April sessions of the Demerara Criminal Assizes.

Yesterday Jones also pleaded guilty to multiple charges. The indictments were individually read to him.

Among the indictments Jones faced were charges for murder, attempted murder, discharging a loaded fire with intent, wounding with intent and arson. In relation, to the offence of murder, Jones pleaded not guilty but guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

The first charge was for the murder of Waddet Roberts called “Woddet” or “Buck Man”. Jones is said to have committed the act between November 3 and November 4, 2009.

Jones was also charged with murdering his two accomplices Adriano Tracey and Kurt Thierens called “Glasses.” The incidents occurred in 2010.

The next indictment stated that between November 3 and November 4, 2009, he attempted to suffocate Roopchand Gopaul with the intent to murder him. Jones was also charged with discharging a loaded firearm at Police Detective Dharmindra Indrapaul, called “Dharmindra”, with intent to commit murder, on November 4, 2009.

Another charge stated that he discharged a loaded firearm at Police Constable Rovindra Singh on the same date, also with the intent to murder him.

Jones were also indicted for discharging a loaded firearm at Officer Indrapaul with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, maim, disfigure or disable him.

He faced other charges in relation to discharging a loaded firearm with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, maim, disfigure or disable the two officers and wounding officer Singh with the intent to maim, disfigure or disable him.

Jones was also charged for having in his possession, a grenade and two dozen rounds of 7.62 ammunition without being the holder of firearm licence at the time.

Another charge stipulated that on November 4, 2009, he set fire to a public building, namely the Registry of the Supreme Court of Judicature.

Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the first plea to manslaughter, 15 years each for other two pleas in relation to manslaughter; 10 years for the attempted murder offences, and 12 years for the arson. He was also sentenced to jail for the lesser offences of discharging the loaded gun with intent; wounding with intent and for the unlicensed ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently.