Neighbours allegedly beat elderly woman, disabled son

A woman is scared for her life and that of her elderly mother and disabled brother. She said that her violent neighbours allegedly ran into their home at Lot 438 North West, La Penitence on Thursday and assaulted them. This incident occurred around 20:30 hrs.

June Hines said that her neighbours even poured kerosene on their home to burn it. Luckily, other neighbours intervened and prevented the group from burning their home.

Despite all this happening, the police are yet to respond to a report Hines made against her neighbours. However, this newspaper learnt that ranks might have not responded because of the ongoing dispute between the two neighbours.

Yesterday, Hines explained that the problem between her household and her neighbour started when her 15-year-old daughter was stabbed with a scissors by her neighbour’s teenage daughter. “I didn’t cause a scene, I just went to the mother and told her and the child mother bought a cream for my daughter.”

“After the incident happened, my sister tell them that they can’t be assaulting my daughter like that because she is a child, and now these people start on my sister and since then, every single day is some story,” Hines said.

The hostile group consists of women and a member from the LGBT community.

Hines claimed that on Thursday night she received a call from a neighbour who informed her that her neighbours had broken into their home and assaulted her brother and mother.

“When I went there, my mother said she didn’t do these people anything. She (mother) said that my sister and them had it out and she went outside to bring in my sister and in the night, they rushed in on her and started beating her,” the woman claimed.

She explained that other neighbours claimed that the group was looking for her sister to throw acid on her.

The woman explained that only recently the group stoned her home and she was forced to replace her louvre windows.

Hines is desperately seeking the police’s intervention in this matter.

Divisional Commander, Marlon Chapman could not be reached yesterday.