Murder of Soesdyke re-migrant… Prosecution closes case; defence to make no-case submission

Latest update May 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
The prosecution has closed its case in the preliminary inquiry into the murder of remigrant Agriculturalist, Anthony Breedy, whose lifeless body was found in his Hill Foot, Soesdyke residence.
The preliminary inquiry which had been ongoing before Magistrate Leron Daly saw the prosecution calling several police and civilian witnesses.
Now that the prosecution has closed its case defence lawyer, Dexter Todd is scheduled to make a no case submission next Monday, May 22.
Three men, ex-convict Paul Goriah, 28, of Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara; Donnel Trapp a/k Short man, 21, and Keimo Corbin a/k Trini, 18, both of Timehri are currently on remand for this murder.
The trio is alleged to have committed the gruesome crime between March 12 and March 14, 2016 at the Lot 67 Hill Foot, Soesdyke home of Breedy during the course of a robbery.
Based on reports, the body of 60-year-old Breedy was found in the lower flat of his two-storey house, with multiple injuries to his head. His hands and feet were bound.
It was reported that after Breedy was murdered, his killers made off with his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and other belongings including an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.
Goriah had served jail time for break and enter and larceny and for trafficking narcotics.
