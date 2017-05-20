Mom bailed, son jailed for illegal gun and ammo possession

Latest update May 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
May 20, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
A mother and her son appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with possession of an illegal gun and ammunition, as well as possession of narcotics.
Fifty-year-old Gail Joe, and her son Kevin Amos, both of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, were jointly charged for having one .38 round of ammunition in their possession when they were not holders of firearm licenses on May 16.
It was further alleged that that on the same day, they had in their possession 3.5 grams of marijuana.
Amos pleaded guilty to the above charges. His mother pleaded not guilty and was released on a total of $140,000 bail and will make her next court appearance on June 2.
It is alleged that on May 16, at Hardina Street, Amos had one .32 pistol and four rounds of .32 ammunition in his possession, when he was not the holder of a valid firearm licence.
He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on the illegal gun charge, and received a further two years jail on each of the illegal ammunition charges. The prison terms will run concurrently.
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that police were on patrol duties along Hardina Street, when they stopped and searched Amos during which they unearthed the .32 pistol and four rounds of ammunition in his pants waist.
Police also went to Amos’s home where they found a quantity of leaves seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana and .32 ammunition.
The court heard that after the discovery was made the accused told the police officer that he will gave them $200,000 to end the matter.
May 20, 2017ESPNCRICINFO – Ronsford Beaton, the 24-year-old fast bowler from Guyana, was the only uncapped member in West Indies’ 13-man squad, led by Carlos Brathwaite, for the three T20Is against...
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
Michael Jordan, one of the senior editors at this newspaper asked me; “Do you remember what it was like when you were... more
People have to be careful about the conclusions they draw. The recent position adopted by the PPP/C as regards marijuana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The yearnings for power and wealth of the stone-cold dead British Empire echoed amongst the older... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]