Latest update May 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mom bailed, son jailed for illegal gun and ammo possession

May 20, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

A mother and her son appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with possession of an illegal gun and ammunition, as well as possession of narcotics.
Fifty-year-old Gail Joe, and her son Kevin Amos, both of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, were jointly charged for having one .38 round of ammunition in their possession when they were not holders of firearm licenses on May 16.
It was further alleged that that on the same day, they had in their possession 3.5 grams of marijuana.
Amos pleaded guilty to the above charges. His mother pleaded not guilty and was released on a total of $140,000 bail and will make her next court appearance on June 2.
It is alleged that on May 16, at Hardina Street, Amos had one .32 pistol and four rounds of .32 ammunition in his possession, when he was not the holder of a valid firearm licence.
He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on the illegal gun charge, and received a further two years jail on each of the illegal ammunition charges. The prison terms will run concurrently.
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that police were on patrol duties along Hardina Street, when they stopped and searched Amos during which they unearthed the .32 pistol and four rounds of ammunition in his pants waist.
Police also went to Amos’s home where they found a quantity of leaves seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana and .32 ammunition.
The court heard that after the discovery was made the accused told the police officer that he will gave them $200,000 to end the matter.

More in this category

Sports

Beaton earns maiden T20I call-up

Beaton earns maiden T20I call-up

May 20, 2017

ESPNCRICINFO – Ronsford Beaton, the 24-year-old fast bowler from Guyana, was the only uncapped member in West Indies’ 13-man squad, led by Carlos Brathwaite, for the three T20Is against...
Read More
National U-17s under FF Jaro radar

National U-17s under FF Jaro radar

May 20, 2017

Entries for GFSCA close on May 27

Entries for GFSCA close on May 27

May 20, 2017

Palm Court supports Persaud ahead of CMRC title endeavours

Palm Court supports Persaud ahead of CMRC title...

May 20, 2017

Frank Tucker retains GAWA Presidency in new look executive structure

Frank Tucker retains GAWA Presidency in new ...

May 20, 2017

RHTY&SC and DMLAS launch Cricket Development, Teachers Award Programmes

RHTY&SC and DMLAS launch Cricket...

May 20, 2017

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk… Wheel Chair Racer & 98-year-old athlete set to compete tomorrow

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk…...

May 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]