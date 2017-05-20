Mom bailed, son jailed for illegal gun and ammo possession

A mother and her son appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with possession of an illegal gun and ammunition, as well as possession of narcotics.

Fifty-year-old Gail Joe, and her son Kevin Amos, both of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, were jointly charged for having one .38 round of ammunition in their possession when they were not holders of firearm licenses on May 16.

It was further alleged that that on the same day, they had in their possession 3.5 grams of marijuana.

Amos pleaded guilty to the above charges. His mother pleaded not guilty and was released on a total of $140,000 bail and will make her next court appearance on June 2.

It is alleged that on May 16, at Hardina Street, Amos had one .32 pistol and four rounds of .32 ammunition in his possession, when he was not the holder of a valid firearm licence.

He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on the illegal gun charge, and received a further two years jail on each of the illegal ammunition charges. The prison terms will run concurrently.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that police were on patrol duties along Hardina Street, when they stopped and searched Amos during which they unearthed the .32 pistol and four rounds of ammunition in his pants waist.

Police also went to Amos’s home where they found a quantity of leaves seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana and .32 ammunition.

The court heard that after the discovery was made the accused told the police officer that he will gave them $200,000 to end the matter.