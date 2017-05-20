Kaneville man gets nine years for killing relative

Following an emotional address to the court, Thursday afternoon, Ryan Van Lange, 32, a truck driver of 96 First Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was sentenced to nine years in jail for killing his cousin-in- law.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court. Van Lange was initially charged with the murder of Jason Ramotar, also known as Jason Edwards, a miner from Kaneville, EBD.

The incident occurred on May 31, 2015 at Kaneville. Ramotar was stabbed about his body by Van Lange. The men had been imbibing at a birthday party prior to the incident.

The two persons had an argument over the purchase of more rum. Van Lange had called Ramotar a thief.

As a result, a fight broke out between the two parties. The accused went to the kitchen area and armed himself with a knife.

Van Lange dealt the victim three stab wounds— to the neck, throat and mouth.

Ramotar was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries. It was an emotional afternoon for Van Lange and his relatives as the sentence was handed down at the High Court on Thursday.

Van Lange had opted to plead to the lesser offence of manslaughter after his matter was called up before the judge and jury.

The guilty plea was accepted by the Court.

The jury was therefore directed to return formal verdicts of not guilty for the offence of murder and guilty to the offence of manslaughter.

Before the sentence could be handed down, Van Lange’s Attorney, Mark Conway, made a plea of mitigation on his behalf.

The lawyer told the court that his client was 30-years-old at the time of the incident. “He is the father of three young children. Prior to this matter he had no antecedents or brushes with the law,” Conway said.

Additionally, Conway noted that Van Lange has shown genuine signs of remorse for his actions, something the lawyer believes is indicative of a person who can be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

“He has been a model prisoner and if given an opportunity, I believe he can become a model member of society once more,” the lawyer added.

However, State Prosecutor Siand Dhurjon noted that the victim was only 24 years old at the time of the killing. “He was also a father; his wife had one child and was pregnant with their second when he was killed… A life has been lost, your Honour.”

As such, the Prosecutor asked the court for a sentence commensurate with the act committed.

But in his emotional address to the Court, Van Lange begged for mercy. In a shaky and barely audible voice, the man said, “I would just like to say how sorry I am about the incident…”

In response, the Judge noted that while the accused appears genuinely remorseful for his actions, the Court must impose a sentence.

“You seem to have genuine remorse for what happened. However, this Court must impose a penalty which unfortunately, is a term of imprisonment,” Judge said.

Before handing down the judgment, Justice Singh said that the Court considered the early plea, the show of remorse and the time Van Lange spent in prison pending his trial as mitigating circumstances.

“I would advise that you use your time in prison to develop yourself.”

