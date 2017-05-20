Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk… Wheel Chair Racer & 98-year-old athlete set to compete tomorrow

By Sean Devers

All roads will lead to the Square of the Revolution tomorrow for the eagerly anticipated second annual Independence 5K Run and Health and Fitness Walk with is organised by the Rising Star Track Club in collaboration with Office of the President and Guyana Community of Service.

The race starts from Square of the Revolution, proceeds up Hadfield Street, round Mandela Avenue, into Homestretch Avenue and back to the starting point and commences at 16:00hrs.

A Wheel Chair category has been added to the list of events and Uttamkumar Isurdeen will start as a favorite to win in that catorgry.

“I have been training in the mornings in the National Park even when rain flooded the entire track of last week. I am confident of doing well on Sunday and looking forward to the race,” Isurdeen stated.

Athletes who enter for the 5K run, which for both Males and Females, will pay a registration fee of $200, while anyone can enter the Fitness Walk over the same distance with no registration fee required.

All Participants will receive a souvenir Medal and T-Shirts and it is expected that former High Jumper 98-year-old Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis who competed in the 2016 US Masters games and the Wheel Chair Event should attract plenty of attention since both men will be out to prove to others like them, that age or having a disability should not be a deterrent to competing in sporting actives.

There is also a Master’s Race in 40-45, 45-50, 50-55 and over 55 divisions for both Males and Females and registration can be done at any of the Athletic clubs or the Mike Parris Boxing Gym. Registration can also be done on the day of the Event not later than 15:30hrs.

Claudrice McKoy, Matthew McKenzie, Masters runner Llewellyn Gardener, National Distance runner Clevand Thomas are all expected to compete for what promoter of the Event, National Athletics Coach Leslie Black described as, significant cash prizes.