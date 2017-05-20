Latest update May 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk… Wheel Chair Racer & 98-year-old athlete set to compete tomorrow

May 20, 2017 Sports 0

By Sean Devers

All roads will lead to the Square of the Revolution tomorrow for the eagerly anticipated second annual Independence 5K Run and Health and Fitness Walk with is organised by the Rising Star Track Club in collaboration with Office of the President and Guyana Community of Service.
The race starts from Square of the Revolution, proceeds up Hadfield Street, round Mandela Avenue, into Homestretch Avenue and back to the starting point and commences at 16:00hrs.
A Wheel Chair category has been added to the list of events and Uttamkumar Isurdeen will start as a favorite to win in that catorgry.
“I have been training in the mornings in the National Park even when rain flooded the entire track of last week. I am confident of doing well on Sunday and looking forward to the race,” Isurdeen stated.
Athletes who enter for the 5K run, which for both Males and Females, will pay a registration fee of $200, while anyone can enter the Fitness Walk over the same distance with no registration fee required.
All Participants will receive a souvenir Medal and T-Shirts and it is expected that former High Jumper 98-year-old Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis who competed in the 2016 US Masters games and the Wheel Chair Event should attract plenty of attention since both men will be out to prove to others like them, that age or having a disability should not be a deterrent to competing in sporting actives.
There is also a Master’s Race in 40-45, 45-50, 50-55 and over 55 divisions for both Males and Females and registration can be done at any of the Athletic clubs or the Mike Parris Boxing Gym. Registration can also be done on the day of the Event not later than 15:30hrs.
Claudrice McKoy, Matthew McKenzie, Masters runner Llewellyn Gardener, National Distance runner Clevand Thomas are all expected to compete for what promoter of the Event, National Athletics Coach Leslie Black described as, significant cash prizes.

More in this category

Sports

Beaton earns maiden T20I call-up

Beaton earns maiden T20I call-up

May 20, 2017

ESPNCRICINFO – Ronsford Beaton, the 24-year-old fast bowler from Guyana, was the only uncapped member in West Indies’ 13-man squad, led by Carlos Brathwaite, for the three T20Is against...
Read More
National U-17s under FF Jaro radar

National U-17s under FF Jaro radar

May 20, 2017

Entries for GFSCA close on May 27

Entries for GFSCA close on May 27

May 20, 2017

Palm Court supports Persaud ahead of CMRC title endeavours

Palm Court supports Persaud ahead of CMRC title...

May 20, 2017

Frank Tucker retains GAWA Presidency in new look executive structure

Frank Tucker retains GAWA Presidency in new ...

May 20, 2017

RHTY&SC and DMLAS launch Cricket Development, Teachers Award Programmes

RHTY&SC and DMLAS launch Cricket...

May 20, 2017

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk… Wheel Chair Racer & 98-year-old athlete set to compete tomorrow

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk…...

May 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]