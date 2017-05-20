Frank Tucker retains GAWA Presidency in new look executive structure

Frank Tucker has retained the position of President when the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA) held its biannual electoral general meeting at the Parade Street, Kingston location of the Guyana Olympic Association on Wednesday.

There were three changes to the executive contingent that will serve for the period 2017-2019.

These include Tyson English, who replaces the late, Aubrey Henry, as Publicity Secretary, Colin McKoy takes over from Franklyn Wilson as the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, and Kurt Braithwaite replaces Leeron Brummel as the Organising Secretary.

Other members of the executive include Subrina Pestano (1st Vice President), Bertram Austin (2nd Vice President), Seon Erskine (General Secretary), Sean Cozier (Treasurer). One member of each affiliated gym will form the committee members.