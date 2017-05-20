Former Magistrate chairs Guyana Chronicle Board

Latest update May 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Former Magistrate and Legal Advisor at the Ministry of the Presidency Geeta Chandan-Edmond

Newly appointed Chairperson of GNNL, Geeta Chandan-Edmond

has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Guyana National Newspaper Limited (GNNL). This was disclosed by Minister of State Joseph Harmon at a Post Cabinet press briefing at Ministry of the Presidency.
Cabinet has also approved the appointment of nine persons as Board members for the Guyana National Newspaper limited. The board consists of Geeta Chandan Edmond, Chairperson; Bert Wilkinson, Allan Fraser, Karen Davis, Hackeem Khan, Ruel Johnson, Sherrod Duncan, Kavita Cherbole Alli, and Hilbert Foster.
The Board of Directors has been appointed for the period June 1, 2017 to May 21, 2018.
Geeta Chandan Edmond was appointed Legal Advisor to the Ministry of the Presidency July 2015. The former magistrate was dismissed by the Judicial Services Commission in February 2015 under the former government.

