Entries for GFSCA close on May 27

Latest update May 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
Entries for the annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) tournament will be closed on May 27.
The competition is set to commence on May 28 at various venues across the country and will be played three categories; Male Masters (40 years old and over), Male Open and Female Open.
The winning Masters and Open teams will pocket a trophy and $100,000 each, while the runners up will receive $50,000 and a trophy.
The player of the tournament in each category will pocket $5,000 and a trophy, while the winning female team will receive $50,000 and a trophy and the runner-up $25,000.
Matches will be played at Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC), Carifesta Sports Complex, Everest Cricket Club and Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO), Ogle/Industry Community Centre, Enterprise Cricket Club, Jialing ground in Berbice and Tuschen ground on the East Bank of Essequibo.
For more information and registration contact can be made with GFSCA Organizing Secretary Wayne Jones on 650-1790 or 685-6908.
May 20, 2017ESPNCRICINFO – Ronsford Beaton, the 24-year-old fast bowler from Guyana, was the only uncapped member in West Indies’ 13-man squad, led by Carlos Brathwaite, for the three T20Is against...
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
Michael Jordan, one of the senior editors at this newspaper asked me; “Do you remember what it was like when you were... more
People have to be careful about the conclusions they draw. The recent position adopted by the PPP/C as regards marijuana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The yearnings for power and wealth of the stone-cold dead British Empire echoed amongst the older... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]