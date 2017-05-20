Latest update May 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Entries for GFSCA close on May 27

May 20, 2017

Entries for the annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) tournament will be closed on May 27.
The competition is set to commence on May 28 at various venues across the country and will be played three categories; Male Masters (40 years old and over), Male Open and Female Open.
The winning Masters and Open teams will pocket a trophy and $100,000 each, while the runners up will receive $50,000 and a trophy.
The player of the tournament in each category will pocket $5,000 and a trophy, while the winning female team will receive $50,000 and a trophy and the runner-up $25,000.
Matches will be played at Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC), Carifesta Sports Complex, Everest Cricket Club and Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO), Ogle/Industry Community Centre, Enterprise Cricket Club, Jialing ground in Berbice and Tuschen ground on the East Bank of Essequibo.
For more information and registration contact can be made with GFSCA Organizing Secretary Wayne Jones on 650-1790 or 685-6908.

