Dem boys seh SOCU give some big ones a flinging

Some things people can only imagine. Dem have people who sit down and imagine that going to de States is like going to Heaven. Dem sit down and see pun de television how things nice and beautiful.

Some actually get a chance to see de place but dem have a few who would give everything to get a chance.

Is de same way some people sit down and see movies bout jail. Dem see cells clean wid nice bunk and long dining tables. Dem see a mess hall wid nice food. Nuff of dem never see how prison does mek some man tun woman and woman tun man.

SOCU decide to clamp down pun some of de people who control de rice board. SOCU was looking at how some money disappear and it decide to charge some big ones. One of dem always leading protest fuh rice farmers. Another one was a permanent secretary.

Dem boys see when dem go to court before de magistrate. Dem hear when de five man and one woman seh how dem ain’t know nutten bout wha SOCU talking—that men dem don’t have to seh guilty or not guilty.

All de time dem was smiling. None of dem man didn’t know that dem was going to feel. De magistrate fix bail and everybody happy. Is when de five man and de woman meet downstairs that de trouble start.

Dem boys see some old hardback criminals in a cell. One of dem had a thing like Vaseline, But even then dem boys didn’t think nutten. Is when de police open de cell door and direct dem five man inside that dem boys know what was happening.

People outside hear some grunting and some squealing. Dem boys believe that de police had some pig in de cell. Is when de police seh that some people getting a feel that things become clear.

Dem boys hear that one of dem five man refuse to post bail. He seh he like wha he was getting. Two of dem cry and wasn’t because of sorrow. All this while Jagdeo boiling up. Dem boys seh he time coming.

Talk half and watch out fuh more flinging.