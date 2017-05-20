Cop dies after crashing into bike stolen by escaped psychiatric hospital inmate

The Borlam Turn along the Number 19 Road has yet again claimed another life and left a pedestrian injured.

Dead is 23-year-old Constable 22155 Khrystama Yasin of the Guyana Police Force, and formerly attached to the Whim Police Station. The injured person has been identified as a patient of the Fort Canje Psychiatric Hospital- 27-year-old Youlander Collins, formerly of Dazzell Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

Yasin of Lot 34 Caracas, Vryheid, West Canje Berbice was reportedly travelling along the Number 19 Road, Borlam Turn on his motorcycle CG 7301 when he collided with the woman who was walking along the road with a bicycle that was reportedly stolen from a nurse at the Psychiatric Hospital. According to information received Collins escaped from the Hospital after stealing the nurse’s bicycle.

Divisional Commander, Ian Amsterdam, who visited the relatives of the dead cop told reporters that some time around 23:30 hrs Friday night Yasin, the motorcyclist and Collins, the escaped patient of the Psychiatric Hospital in the vicinity of Borlam Turn, Number 19 collided.

”The woman was reportedly walking east along the public road and he was heading west when there was a collision,” Amsterdam confirmed.

Both were picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he subsequently died the next morning around 5:30 hrs while being prepared to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital given the severity of his injuries.

Collins was subsequently transferred to the GPHC where she remains a patient in stable condition. She is said to have sustained a broken leg amongst other injuries, it is unclear what injuries the Constable sustained.

Yasin who was considered one of the forces most promising rank was scheduled to embark on a CID induction course next week. “I had just selected him to go on the course. When I came he worked in Intel and he was subsequently transferred to Whim Police Station. We had a slot for about four more ranks and I selected him,” Amsterdam said.

Yasin was expected to leave yesterday morning for Georgetown to begin preparations for the course. The 23-year-old has been a member of the Guyana Police Force for the past five years.

He leaves to mourn his parents, five siblings, two of whom are also members of the force, other relatives and friends.

Meanwhile, the National Psychiatric Hospital has come under scrutiny after questions began to linger as to how a patient was able to escape the institution and steal a bicycle in the process. In 2016 a young woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend after he walked into the institution, passing security without being checked.

The woman was stabbed in her work station located in the compound of the hospital. The Director of Health Services Berbice, then, had given a statement to the media that security will be beefed up so easy access and exit for that matter will be a thing of the past. Security seems to be non-existent since a patient walked out of the compound freely going unnoticed and also stealing in the process.