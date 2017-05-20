Convicted killer stabs another prisoner

Murder accused Akeem Edwards, who allegedly killed a fellow inmate in 2014 in the Mazaruni Prison, has now stabbed another prisoner at the Georgetown Prison.

Edwards allegedly stabbed armed robbery accused Jason Burnette on Thursday with a makeshift weapon.

Burnette has since been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to reports, Edwards was being taken under escort from his cell to hang out clothing, when another inmate gave him a makeshift weapon. He then stabbed Burnette.

Edwards has reportedly been placed in solitary.

In September 2014, Edwards, who was convicted for armed robbery, allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Theon Smith, also known as Theon Branche. The victim was serving a 15-year sentence for robbery under arms, possession of an illegal firearm as well as break and entry.

The killing allegedly stemmed from a dispute over a cell phone.