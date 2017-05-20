Latest update May 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Beaton earns maiden T20I call-up

May 20, 2017 Sports 0

ESPNCRICINFO – Ronsford Beaton, the 24-year-old fast bowler from Guyana, was the only uncapped member in West Indies’ 13-man squad, led by Carlos Brathwaite, for the three T20Is against Afghanistan in St Kitts from June 2. Beaton has picked up 31 wickets in 36 T20s with a best of 4 for 9, and has represented Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.
Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and Marlon Samuels, all of whom will be coming off their IPL stints, were retained from the squad that lost 2-1 to Pakistan. Jonathan Carter, Andre Fletcher and Veerasammy Permaul were left out. Jason Holder, the ODI captain, was rested.
This is the first time West Indies are hosting Afghanistan for a bilateral series. The series, which also consists of three ODIs, will be played concurrently with the Champions Trophy, which begins on June 1 in England. West Indies, who haven’t won a bilateral ODI series since 2014, beating Bangladesh at home, failed to qualify for the eight-team event.
Afghanistan famously beat West Indies, by six runs, the last time both sides squared up in a T20I, at the World T20 in India last year.
West Indies T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams
In: Ronsford Beaton
Out: Jonathan Carter, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Veerasammy Permaul

More in this category

Sports

Beaton earns maiden T20I call-up

Beaton earns maiden T20I call-up

May 20, 2017

ESPNCRICINFO – Ronsford Beaton, the 24-year-old fast bowler from Guyana, was the only uncapped member in West Indies’ 13-man squad, led by Carlos Brathwaite, for the three T20Is against...
Read More
National U-17s under FF Jaro radar

National U-17s under FF Jaro radar

May 20, 2017

Entries for GFSCA close on May 27

Entries for GFSCA close on May 27

May 20, 2017

Palm Court supports Persaud ahead of CMRC title endeavours

Palm Court supports Persaud ahead of CMRC title...

May 20, 2017

Frank Tucker retains GAWA Presidency in new look executive structure

Frank Tucker retains GAWA Presidency in new ...

May 20, 2017

RHTY&SC and DMLAS launch Cricket Development, Teachers Award Programmes

RHTY&SC and DMLAS launch Cricket...

May 20, 2017

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk… Wheel Chair Racer & 98-year-old athlete set to compete tomorrow

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk…...

May 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]