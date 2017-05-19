Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal launched

Fixtures for the first two night of the Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament were released during an impressive Launch which took place yesterday, at the Poolside of the Windjammer International Cuisine and Comfort Inn of 27 Queen Street, Kitty.

The ceremony which had in attendance Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Ivan Persaud, NSC Administrator, Gervy C. Harry, Managing Directors of Xtreme Clean, Shanai Gomes and Roger Cambridge among other officials from the Company, teams’ representatives, and the media.

Persaud speaking at the occasion said, “We already have sports and tourism, so how about sports and entrepreneurship. I think it’s one of the things His Excellency President David Granger is talking about in Guyana, for young people to come together in groups and exercise their entrepreneurship skills.”

He further stated that the NSC is extremely pleased to be part of the event, adding that because it involves a business entity, they are happy that they chose sports to announce their entrance to Guyanese populace.

”I’m glad that they (Xtreme Clean & Maintenance), understand from early, their social responsibility as a business. I’m sure it speaks for everyone in the sports community and the NSC is happy to be onboard and we will continue to support in any venture going forward,” Persaud mentioned.

Harry in his presentation implored on the teams to exhibit discipline, while urging the fans to desist from behaviour that could tarnish the reputation of the promoters. Gomes said the genesis of the tournament was really to highlight the work that the Company does and what better way to do it through the staging of a football tournament that will benefit communities.

She revealed that the Company which was founded last year specialises in landscaping, also does garbage disposal and general cleaning. Meanwhile, it was announced that every night two lucky fans will have the opportunity to kick to win one pennyweight of gold each or its equivalent, while several other novelty events will allow patrons to win prizes.

The tournament will be played on a ‘win or go home’ (knockout) format on May 26 and 27, after which, 12 remaining teams will be placed in three groups of four and will play a round-robin to see who will be the teams advancing to the quarter finals, semi-finals and ultimately the finals.

The other playing dates are May 28, June 6, 8, 13, 15 and 17.

A total in excess of $1million will be up for grabs over the eight playing days at the National Gymnasium with the winners set to receive $500,000 and trophy, while second, third and fourth placed teams will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The invited teams are: Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Sophia, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Broad Street Bullies, Tiger Bay, North East La Penitence, West Back Road, Back Circle, Campbellville , Dave & Celena Allstars (Linden), Melanie ‘B’ (East Coast), Show Stoppers (West Demerara), Agricola Champion Boys, Kitty, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Festival City, Albouystown ‘B’, Alexander Village, Plaisance ‘A’, Globe Yard, Future Stars and BV ‘A’.

Meanwhile the fixtures for the first two days of competition are seen below.

Friday-May 26th

Agricola vs BV-A-19:00rs

Festival City vs Albouystown-19:30hrs

Sophia vs Dave and Celena All-Stars-20:00hrs

Showstoppers vs Tiger Bay-20:30hrs

Broad Street vs West Back Road-21:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Kitty-21:30hrs

Saturday May 27th

Tucville vs Melanie-19:00hrs

Plaisance vs Alexander Village-19:30hrs

Bent Street vs Campbellville-20:00hrs

North East La Penitence vs Future Stars-20:30hrs

Gold is Money vs North Ruimveldt-21:00hrs

Back Circle vs Globe Yard-21:30hrs.