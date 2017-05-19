Latest update May 19th, 2017 12:59 AM

WDFA/Stag/Derrick Josiah KO …Tiwari Drug Store on board; semis set for May 27

May 19, 2017 Sports 0

Long time supporter of football on the West Demerara, Tularam Tiwari, Proprietor of Tiwari’s Drug Store located at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara has once again thrown his support behind the sport on the West side, this time, the Stag sponsored Derrick Josiah knock-out competition which has reached the semi final stage.
Yesterday, the top brass of the association were presented with a cheque for an undisclosed amount towards the successful staging of the tournament. Accepting on behalf of the body was Secretary Adrian Giddings in the presence of President Orin Ferrier and Vice President, Christine Schmidt.
Tiwari in handing over his contribution said that he had known the late Josiah who was also a villager of Uitvlugt for many years and was happy to be able to make a contribution towards the tournament that keeps his memory alive noting that he was also an avid supporter and administrator of the sport. Giddings in turn thanked Tiwari for his contribution.
Meanwhile, the semi finals of the competition will be contested on Saturday May 27th at the Den Amstel ground when Pouderoyen will face off with Young Achievers from 18:00hrs to be followed by a match-up between arch rivals Den Amstel and Uitvlugt.

