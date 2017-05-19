Taxi driver among two held for seaman’s execution

Police have detained a taxi driver and another man in connection with the execution-style killing of 27-year-old seaman Roy Rowland, whose body was found in Marigold Street, Roxanne Burnham Gardens on Wednesday.

The taxi driver was reportedly an acquaintance of Rowland’s and it was reportedly this very driver who had picked up the seaman some hours before his body was found.

A source close to the investigation said that the taxi driver has given police statements that have further aroused their suspicion.

The body of Roy Rowland, called ‘Gangster Boy’, of Lot 25 Castello Housing Scheme, La Penitence, Georgetown, was found around 06:30 hrs on Wednesday with a bullet wound to the back of the head. The police said that a 9mm spent shell was found at the scene.

Investigators described the victim as someone who was well known to them.

It is suspected that the father of two, with a child on the way, was killed somewhere else.

Family members of the victim yesterday again insisted that they had no idea why he was slain. However, they appear certain that Rowland knew his killer(s).

His father, Rowland Bentham, learnt of his son’s murder when someone approached him and showed him the picture of his son’s body on a phone.

“Right away I picked up my bicycle and go to Roxanne Burnham and I see him. After the police said that no one can go near the body, I went home and inform everybody,” Bentham said.

He added that he last saw his son around 21:00 hrs on Tuesday when Roy left home to go and spend the night by his wife.

Another relative said she was informed that after the man left his father’s home, he went to pick up his wife.

“He went to pick up his wife with the same taxi and like they (wife and taxi driver) drop he (Roy) off by some shop and when they were passing back, they called, and he told them that he wasn’t ready as yet,” the relative noted.

The woman further explained that as the young Rowland’s wife was heading home in the taxi, he called to inform her that he would be” making a spin” with a friend (name given) and as such, would return home late.

After that, all calls to the young man’s phone went unanswered.