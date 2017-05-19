Social Cohesion Minister admitted to GPHC after “feeling unwell”

Complaints of feeling unwell were enough to have Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC] to seek medical attention. According to information disseminated by the Ministry of the Presidency, yesterday, “Dr. Norton has been admitted to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for observation, after complaining of feeling unwell.” It was noted that the Ministry of the Presidency will provide relevant updates where necessary.

However, this publication was reliably informed that Dr. Norton, a former Minister of Public Health, reportedly suffered a spike in his blood pressure.

There were however some speculation that his admittance to hospital might have been linked to a cardiac condition. Dr. Norton has been known to be an ardent athlete who, according to some of his close associates, has for a number of years been obsessed with the idea of keeping fit.

Since being admitted to hospital Dr. Norton was paid a visit by President David Granger who was accompanied by Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Mr. David Patterson.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency at the time Dr. Norton was upbeat and appeared to be in good spirits.

Dr. Norton was appointed to the position of Minister of Public Health after the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change [APNU+AFC] Government ascended to office in 2015. Earlier this year a decision was taken for him to assume responsibility for Social Cohesion instead.

Minister Norton has ever since been on a relentless mission to spread the message of social cohesion nationwide.