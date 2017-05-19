Latest update May 19th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Social Cohesion Minister admitted to GPHC after “feeling unwell”

May 19, 2017 News 0

Social Cohesion Minister,
Dr. George Norton

Complaints of feeling unwell were enough to have Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC] to seek medical attention. According to information disseminated by the Ministry of the Presidency, yesterday, “Dr. Norton has been admitted to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for observation, after complaining of feeling unwell.” It was noted that the Ministry of the Presidency will provide relevant updates where necessary.
However, this publication was reliably informed that Dr. Norton, a former Minister of Public Health, reportedly suffered a spike in his blood pressure.
There were however some speculation that his admittance to hospital might have been linked to a cardiac condition. Dr. Norton has been known to be an ardent athlete who, according to some of his close associates, has for a number of years been obsessed with the idea of keeping fit.
Since being admitted to hospital Dr. Norton was paid a visit by President David Granger who was accompanied by Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Mr. David Patterson.
According to the Ministry of the Presidency at the time Dr. Norton was upbeat and appeared to be in good spirits.
Dr. Norton was appointed to the position of Minister of Public Health after the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change [APNU+AFC] Government ascended to office in 2015. Earlier this year a decision was taken for him to assume responsibility for Social Cohesion instead.
Minister Norton has ever since been on a relentless mission to spread the message of social cohesion nationwide.

More in this category

Sports

GDA Independence International tourney to commence on May 26

GDA Independence International tourney to commence on May 26

May 19, 2017

The Guyana Darts Association (GDA) will be staging an Independence International tournament starting on May 26 at the Millennium Manor Hotel on Hadfield Street. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal launched

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold...

May 19, 2017

GBTI continues support for Annual Open

GBTI continues support for Annual Open

May 19, 2017

Riflemen ready for the ranges again following extensive rehab. of the Timehri Range

Riflemen ready for the ranges again following...

May 19, 2017

George secures second medal at 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

George secures second medal at 4th Islamic ...

May 19, 2017

WDFA/Stag/Derrick Josiah KO …Tiwari Drug Store on board; semis set for May 27

WDFA/Stag/Derrick Josiah KO …Tiwari Drug...

May 19, 2017

GAPF to host fundraising BBQ & Deadlift Competition

GAPF to host fundraising BBQ & Deadlift...

May 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]