Riflemen ready for the ranges again following extensive rehab. of the Timehri Range

Latest update May 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
Fullbore Captain of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Mahendra Persaud has informed that the Caribbean’s leading marksmen are ready to return to active shooting ahead of the federation’s 150th anniversary in October this year.
Active shooting would have been on hold for the past few months as a result of extensive and highly rewarding works and upgrade to the Timehri Rifle Ranges to bring it in line with international standards ahead of what is anticipated to be a huge competition, come October next.
Persaud, who has captained Guyana to many a Caribbean titles over the years – Guyana are the current defending Short and Long Range Caribbean Champions – has disclosed that competing on home turf for the 150th anniversary as host of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships will be an honour.
He informed that the likes of Lennox Braithwaite, Ransford Goodluck, Dylan Fields, Leo Romalho, Ryan Sampson, Terrance Stuart and others are getting ready to get back in the trigger groove as they get ready to welcome the top nations of the world including Australia, Great Britain and the Caribbean to Guyana.
”We have been hard at work over the past few months adding a different touch to the ranges at Timehri in terms of upgrade which has been very successful. They works would have been carried out by the shooters themselves in conjunction with the Guyana Defense Force and we are very thankful for their cont8inued support.”
Noting that the shooters are now getting into second gear, Persaud said that the first practice shoot this Sunday will be held at the 300, 600 and 1000 yards ranges on the Eastern half the ranges.
”These are the banks that are almost ready for October. Whilst the ranges are not 100%complete. The team must commence training now. The GuyanaNRA wishes to express thanks to COS Brigadier Patrick West and the high command of the GDF for their support and assistance during the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Timehri Rifle Ranges.”
May 19, 2017The Guyana Darts Association (GDA) will be staging an Independence International tournament starting on May 26 at the Millennium Manor Hotel on Hadfield Street. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have...
May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
It is customary in society to assess the anniversary of the party in office, whether the first hundred days, the first... more
Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine Embattled gold dealer, Saddiqi ‘Bobby’ Rasul, found himself on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The yearnings for power and wealth of the stone-cold dead British Empire echoed amongst the older... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]