Inter Ministry Tapeball Cricket set for Sunday

Latest update May 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Pre-Independence Inter Ministry and Government Agencies six-over knock out tapeball competition is set for Sunday at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac starting at 09:00hrs.
Among the teams that have already confirmed their participation are PSM, Guyoil, Transport and Harbours Department, Demerara Harbour Bridge, Ministry of Communities, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Agriculture, Presidential Security, Forestry Commission, GPHC, NDIA, Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Teams can contact James Lewis on 672-6179 or 666-5857 for information on registration. At stake are trophies and cash prizes.
