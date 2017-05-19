Latest update May 19th, 2017 12:59 AM

George secures second medal at 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

May 19, 2017

Hooper wins High Jump bronze

Following up on his silver medal in the 400m final at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Police Progressive Club athlete and Policeman, Sergeant Winston George earned a bronze medal yesterday in the 200m.
George clocked 20.62s behind Ramil Guliev of Turkey who won the gold with silver going to Salem Eid Yaqoob of Bahrain; a total of 37 athletes were entered in this event.
Running braves Athletic Club’s Natrena Hooper copped her nation’s third medal at these games with bronze in the High Jump with a leap of 1.77m.
The event was won by Uzbekistan’s Nadiya Dusanova (1.80m) with silver going to Algeria’s Yousra Arar who achieved a similar height to Hooper.
George was the only athlete to medal at the last Games, gaining two silver medals in the 200 and 400 metres at the Islamic Games in 2013 in Indonesia.
The duo is part of a five-member athletics team currently at the games with a multisport contingent.

