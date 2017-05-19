GDA Independence International tourney to commence on May 26

The Guyana Darts Association (GDA) will be staging an Independence International tournament starting on May 26 at the Millennium Manor Hotel on Hadfield Street. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have already established their participation while Barbados, Jamaica and Brazil are yet to confirm theirs.

The Luck of the Draw will be held on the opening day followed by the Mixed Nations Doubles and the male and female singles.

Defending Caribbean Singles champion Sudesh Fitzgerald, Luis Ramirez-Merlano who partnered with Fitzgerald to win the Caribbean Doubles title in Barbados in 2016, Lalchand Rambharose, Anil Lachhman, Sherwin Greene, Anthony Bissoondyal, Bholanauth Ramdyal and female players Rosetta Hiralall, Hemwantie Amyan, Victorine Chandro, Shondell Hyles and Melissa Smartt are among those set to turn out for Guyana.

GDA President Sheik Yassin indicated that the Independence tournament is part of a crammed agenda for 2017 adding that the next major event is the National Championships slated for October. The Independence tournament which will see over USD$3, 000 up for the taking will start at 18:00hrs on the first and second days and at noon on the final day.

Millennium Manor Hotel, Roosters Bottled Coconut Water and R. Ganesh Mining Enterprise are the sponsors on board.

The tournament will conclude on May 28.