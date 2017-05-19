GBTI continues support for Annual Open

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) remained steadfast in its commitment to sponsor its Annual Open Competition which is run by the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA).

The Bank’s assurance was given during a Launch that was conducted recently.

According to a release from the GTA, the highly anticipated event which is in its 6th edition will commence on June 2 and is expected to attract most of the country’s top players.

The release added that it is anticipated to attract the largest contingent of players both seasoned as well as novices.

”Having committed this annual tournament to the GTA during 2010, the Bank still remains the sole provider of at least two tennis courts on which the GTA can host its only tournament with the full complement of categories”.

The two week long tournament will feature 13 categories: Men’s Open Singles and Doubles, Ladies Open Singles and Doubles, Men’s Over 35 Singles and Doubles, Men’s Over 45 Singles and Doubles, Mixed doubles, Junior Boys Open Singles, Junior Girls Open Singles and Novice Medley Singles and Doubles.

The Ladies Open Singles draw this year will lose last year’s finalist Nicola Ramdyhan, who is currently training in Florida, but the Men’s Open draw will benefit from a coinciding visit from top player Daniel Lopes, who is also attending college in Florida.

The format for all categories except novice is best of 3 sets. The novice categories will play one set no advantage.

The action gets underway from 17:00hrs every weekday of the competition and from 8:00hrs on weekends.

Entrance forms have been distributed via all clubs and the association’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/guyanatennisassociation.

The Tournament Coordinator can be reached at 642-5672.

The Opening Ceremony for the tournament is set for 16:30hrs on Friday June 2 immediately after which first round matches will commence.

The general public is invited and all players and officials are expected to be present.