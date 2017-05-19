GAPF to host fundraising BBQ & Deadlift Competition

Bounty Farm Ltd. donates chicken…

By Franklin Wilson

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF in its continued efforts of being proactive towards raising funds will on Sunday June 4th next hold a bar-b-que and an Open Deadlift competition at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium.

According to GAPOF Organising Secretary/PRO Dr. Osmond Mack Bounty Farm Limited is again on board and has donated chicken towards the fund raising bar-b-que that will be on sale at $1000 each.

Mack reminded that bounty Farm would have made a similar donation to the federation for their March 19th last fund raising bar-b-que and Bench Press competition which took place at Fitness Revolution Gym, LBI, East Coast of Demerara.

He revealed that the deadlift competition is open to all GAPF athletes as well as members of the public noting that many persons, both male and females attend gym on a regular basis and this would be an ideal opportunity for them to come out and test their strength levels in a novelty way.

Attractive cash prizes would be presented to the top three competitors which would be decided based on the Wilks formula for male and female competitors. What is the Wilks Formula? – The Wilks Coefficient or Wilks Formula is a coefficient that can be used to measure the strength of a powerlifter against other powerlifters despite the different weights of the lifters.

Competitors would be required to pay and entrance fee of $2500 while patrons would be asked to pay a minimal $500 as an entrance fee towards the federation’s fund raising drive. Only persons without tickets would be required to pay this fee.

Meanwhile, Bounty Farm Limited has continued its partnership with the federation as the supplier of succulent chicken for the bar-b-que.

Manager Mr. Keith Fernandes again handed over the letter of commitment to Dr. Mack reminding that they are pleased to continue its assistance towards the efforts of the federation and athletes who are aiming to compete at the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF)/North American Powerlifting Federation (NAPF) Annual NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships set 5th – 8th July 2017, in Orlando Florida, USA.

Fernandes wished the federation every success in its efforts to ensure that the full 22-member team that was shortlisted would be able to attend to continue Guyana’s rich tradition of excelling at these championships having also won the Team title on three occasions.

Mack, on behalf of the federation expressed gratitude to Fernandes and Bounty Farm Ltd. for their continued support and empowerment of the sport. He made a call for other sponsors to come forward and assist.