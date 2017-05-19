ECD arch to be completed Sunday

The recently commissioned ANSA McAL Jubilee arch at Cummings Lodge is set to

be completed on Sunday.

The East Coast Demerara highway between UG Access Road and Ogle Access Road will be closed to vehicular traffic for four hours to facilitate this activity. The arch is being erected compliments of a Trinidadian Company, ANSA McAL.

On Sunday, the continued works are for the installation of lights on the arch. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure apologizes in advance for inconvenience this road closure will cause.

The arch was commissioned last Saturday. On the previous Thursday, there was absolute traffic chaos on the East Coast Demerara road, as such works on the arch had to be halted. The arch has been described as an all-Guyanese endeavor.

Executive Chairman of ANSA McAL Group of Companies, Norman A. Sabga, said that the company’s business in Guyana for the last 25 years has flourished and as a result when the government asked for the arch to be donated, the company saw it fit.

Guyanese engineering firms, Marcel Gaskin and Associates and Industrial Fabricators Incorporated (InFab) worked on the arch for almost a year. Owner of InFab Jerry Max-Gouveia says that a 70 person team worked for about nine weeks to fabricate the arch. Max-Gouveia said that he wanted to do something different, and played around with some shapes.

Not only does the arch represent boundaries of the city, it represents the strength of the Guyanese people; their vibrancy and futuristic mentality Sabga said. The arch costs approximately $20M or more according to the company.