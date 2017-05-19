Court policeman removed for allegedly giving ‘tablets’ to prisoner

A police officer attached to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court has been removed from his duty at that location after he was allegedly caught giving a prisoner ‘tablets’ wrapped inside a Dhal Puri.

It is alleged that a relative of the detainee approached the officer and requested that the items be handed over to the prisoner.

According to reports the police officer suggested that the ‘drop’ be made in the absence of the many preying eyes that were in the court environs at the time.

Little did the police know that an individual who was visiting the court Tuesday realized that something was amiss between him (police officer) and the prisoner’s relative.

Now suspicious of the two, the individual observed that the police officer collected the items but did not give it to the prisoner at that time.

It is alleged that the officer then went around to the back of the lock up where the prisoner was secured and delivered the items.

The law abiding citizen promptly reported the matter to a senior police rank at the court and the officer was summoned to explain his actions.

When contacted ‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman said that he was aware of an incident involving a police officer giving items to a prisoner at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. Chapman could not say what items the officer attempted to deliver.

However, he did confirm that the policeman is no longer assigned to the Magistrates’ Court and that the matter is now under investigation.

According to a source, after the incident was brought to the attention of senior police ranks at the court, the officers who were present at the court at the time of the incident were summoned to an emergency meeting.

It is understood that senior officers were furious about the incident and the police officer in question was upbraided while the other ranks were given a ‘roasting’ by their superiors.

It is still not clear what kind of tablets were given to the prisoner. One observer opined that had it been tablets for legitimate medical conditions the officer would not have been moved let alone an investigation commissioned.

The individual said that it is likely that it could have been an illicit drug that the officer attempted to pass on to the prisoner.

The Guyana Police Force has long been plagued by problems involving ‘shady’ police officers. Persons have always alleged that some police officers are always in the habit of collecting monies for favours.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan had said that he was adopting a zero tolerance approach to such law enforcement officials. Ramjattan said when police officers are caught in such acts they will either be charged or interdicted from duties.