Beverage bar owner freed of Alberttown killing

By Rehanna Ramsay

He maintained a cool disposition as the jury returned to the courtroom to announce their decision in regards to the charge of murder, at the Georgetown High Court yesterday.

Moments later, beverage stall owner, Lawrence Wayne, who had been incarcerated for murder since August 23, 2014, was walking down the corridors of the High Court, a free man.

He was represented by Attorneys-at-law Max McKay and Stanley Moore.

Wayne had been found not guilty of murder and manslaughter by a mixed jury before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a packed courtroom.

“Mr. Wayne. You are free to go,” the judge told the former accused minutes after the verdict was announced. The announcement was met with mixed emotions from those seated in the gallery of the court— relatives of both the victim and the accused.

Outside the courtroom, some persons shed tears of joy while others made snide remarks about the outcome.

“Me ain’t understand is what kind an Obeah is this. You could shoot a man and get off.”

The remarks did not deter the relatives of the former accused who were in celebration mode.

Outside the courthouse they were wallowing in what they said was “much deserved victory.” Their loved one had been set free.

Wayne, a Merriman Mall, Bourda, beverage bar proprietor had always maintained his innocence in relation to the murder.

He was indicted for the murder of Dexter Lindo.

Lindo, 26, of Shell Road, Kitty, was shot on August 23, 2014, at Alberttown, Georgetown.

He was allegedly shot three times during a confrontation with Wayne, who claimed that Lindo had robbed his place of business.

However, State Attorneys, Shawnette Austin had contended that this was not the case. She held that Wayne shot Lindo to avenge his son whom Lindo had “slapped up,” earlier that day.

During the investigations, Wayne had told the cops that he shot Lindo pursuant to a robbery which occurred at his beverage stall.

Wayne told the police that he received a telephone call that armed men had entered his Beverage Paradise stall at Merriman’s Mall, Bourda.

The accused, a licensed firearm holder at the time, told the cops that he arrived in time to see the men, who escaped in a vehicle, fleeing the store.

The accused recounted to the police that he followed the men in his vehicle and eventually caught up with them at Light and Fifth Streets, Alberttown. Wayne is said to have confronted Lindo.

He recalled that Lindo had already exited the car and had entered a shop in the area. He said that Lindo turned and pulled a gun from his waist.

The businessman said that he in turn, opened fire on the man.

Lindo succumbed days later, at Balwant Singh Hospital.