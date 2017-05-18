Walter Moore to conduct talent identification initiative in Guyana

Former Golden Jaguars’ defender, Walter Moore, and his club coach Kristian Heames will conduct a Talent Identification programme in Guyana from Friday to Sunday, which will result in potential players being identified for trials and possible professional contracts in Europe. This initiative is part of the new philosophy of the technical programme of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), which actively seeks to involve past and present national players as part of the technical development programme.

Moore and Heames will participate along with Gregory Richardson – another national player – in the national U-17 camp scheduled for the same period and will be involved in the assessment of players as well as coaching sessions.

“Walter will be speaking to the players about his experiences and the opportunities in professional football that are open to young Guyanese players in Europe,” Technical Director, Ian Greenwood said. “His vision to expose potential players to European club trials later in the year shows his commitment to give back to football in Guyana and be a part of the brand new Technical Development Strategy. I am truly excited about the project and looking forward to seeing Walter deliver coaching sessions with the squad.”

Greenwood described the Talent ID trip as an “excellent opportunity for our national U-17s to be exposed to the perfect role model in Walter Moore who has given so much to Guyanese football over the years.”

Moore will join the list of former national players who are employed by the GFF in the execution of the technical development programmes, the others being Charles Pollard, Bryan Joseph, Anthony Benfield, Tricia Munroe and Akilah Castello.