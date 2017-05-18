Shooting outside Wings and Things bar…Investigations complete, statements to be disclosed

After six months, police have finally completed investigations into the alleged shooting of Martin Atwell also known as ‘John Kirby’ who was shot outside of the Wings and Things Bar on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Former Policeman Lloyd Lyte, 43, has been charged and released on $150,000 bail after it was alleged that on November 14, 2016 with intent to commit murder, he discharged a loaded firearm at Atwell.

When the matter came up earlier this week, Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore has disclosed that a total of 17 witnesses will be called to testify during the preliminary inquiry.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan adjourned the matter until today, for the disclosure of statements.

Lyte has also been ordered to lodge his passport and report to the east Ruimveldt Police Station pending the outcome of the matter.

According to reports, Atwell was standing outside the ‘Wings and Things’ bar, when an argument ensued between him and Lyte.

Police said the row started after Atwell refused to remove some beer bottles he placed on the trunk of Lyte’s vehicle. It is alleged that after the argument, the ex-cop went into the bar, but Atwell followed him, pulled out a firearm and shot at him. The man immediately drew his licensed handgun and discharged several rounds at Atwell, hitting him in the chest and abdomen.

However, relatives of Atwell claimed that the ex-cop shot him during an argument over Atwell spilling ketchup on his vehicle.

A relative said that Atwell visited the bar with his girlfriend and went to the counter inside to purchase chicken for the woman.

According to the relative, after receiving the food, Atwell went back inside to get ketchup and returned outside, where he accidentally spilled ketchup on the vehicle. She said that a heated row ensued between the two men which led to the former cop, whipping out a gun and firing five shots in Atwell’s direction, but only three hit him.