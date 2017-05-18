Seaman killed execution-style

– body dumped in Roxanne Burnham Gardens

The body of a 27-year-old man was yesterday found dumped on Marigold Street, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, around 06:30 hrs, with a suspected gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The dead man has been identified as Roy Rowland called “Gangster Roy”, a seaman, of 25 Castello Housing Scheme, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Investigators described the dead man as someone well known to them, and suspected that his death may be linked to a deal gone wrong between him and some other person.

“We have the names of several persons that we are looking for,” one rank said.

The police said that a 9mm spent shell was found at the scene where Rowland’s body was discovered.

It is suspected that the father of two, with a child on the way, was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped where it was discovered, in the wee hours of yesterday morning.

Up to press time, investigators were looking for the individual who is believed to be the last person to see the seaman alive.

At the scene yesterday, villagers informed the cops that they did not hear any gunshots or any strange sounds.

In fact, residents living not far from where the body was found, said that there was no strange noise and suspected that the body might have indeed been dumped there after the victim had been slain elsewhere.

Crime scene ranks have not linked Rowland’s execution to a robbery, since nothing was taken from him.

Kaieteur News was informed that when the man’s body was discovered, there was a bottle in the hand, suggesting that he might have tried to use it to ward off his attacker.

Other than the suspected gunshot wound, there was no other marks of violence on his body.

At the victim’s home yesterday, family members were in tears as they alleged that the young father was brutally murdered by someone who is known to them.

“We don’t know why they shoot he. We really don’t know, but is people who he know, and they got to answer,” they lamented.

His heavily pregnant wife, Shana, was not in a position to speak. She had to be lifted out of a car and taken into the yard.

Meanwhile, his father, Rowland Bentham revealed that early yesterday he was sweeping his front yard when someone approached him and showed him the picture of his son’s body on a phone.

“Right away I picked up my bicycle and go to Roxanne Burnham and I see him. After the police said that no one can go near the body, I went home and inform everybody,” Bentham said.

He added that he last saw his son around 21:00 hrs on Tuesday when he (Roy) left home to go and spend the night by his wife.

Bentham said the next time he heard about his son was when he saw the photograph of the young man’s dead body.

Another relative said she was informed that after the man left his father’s home, he went to pick up his wife.

“He went to pick up his wife with the same taxi and like they (wife and taxi driver) drop he (Roy) off by some shop and when they were passing back, they called, and he told them that he wasn’t ready as yet,” the relative noted.

The woman further explained that as the young Rowland’s wife was heading home in the taxi, he called to inform her that he would be” making a spin” with a friend (name given) and as such, would return home late.

This newspaper was subsequently told that all calls to the young man’s phone after went unanswered. The cops are now looking to question that friend.

Roy Rowland would have celebrated his birthday next month.

Pic in Thursday as body 1

Caption: Crime scene ranks examining Roy Rowland’s (inset) body yesterday morning.

Pic in Thursday as Rowland

Caption:

Pic in Thursday as rowland wife

Caption: