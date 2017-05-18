SARA bill gets President’s assent

Latest update May 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
…to be gazzetted shortly
The State Asset Recovery Agency (SARA) Bill that was recently passed in Parliament has been assented to by President Granger. According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SARU, Aubrey Heath-Retemyer, the Head of State over a
week ago signed the Bill making it law.
Retemyer said that all that has to be done is for that document to be gazzetted and that will complete all the technicalities in relation to the Bill.
The Bill has been a widely debated issue, with members of the opposition People’s Progressive Party contending that it gives too much power to the head of the organization, Professor Clive Thomas, and has overreached in what it dictates. The party had been saying that the power invested in Professor Thomas was more than what is afforded the Police Commissioner.
However SARU/SARA officials have always emphasised that the organization has to work within the ambits of the law and assured that there will not be any ‘high-handed’ behaviour with respect to regulations of the Bill.
The Bill introduces legislation to combat unlawful conduct and corrupt practices in relation to property and other assets owned by the State, or in which the State has an interest.
The Bill also provides for the establishment of the State Asset Recovery Agency, which has as its primary function, the civil recovery of state property obtained through the unlawful conduct of a public official or other person, or any benefit obtained in connection with that unlawful conduct, by way of civil proceedings taken in the High Court for a civil recovery order.
Heath-Retemyer also disclosed that plans are afoot to have the organization relocated from its present Ministry of the Presidency address.
The CEO said that the organization is awaiting funding to make the necessary structural adjustments in this regard, and in relation to its personnel. Heath-Retemyer made know that the funds are available, but the proper procedures have to be followed to ensure accountability.
He said that once this is done the organization will be moving to recruit lawyers and forensic auditors to ensure that the entity is adequately staffed to execute its functions.
Additionally, Heath-Retemyer explained that while his organization awaits the finalization of these issues, it is looking at a number of cases that might fall within the framework of the Bill. He was reluctant to speak about specific cases, since according to him, this could serve to alert persons who might be on the organization’s radar.
