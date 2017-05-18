RHTY&SC Cricket Teams, O-35 Group honours 100 Outstanding Mothers

Dozens of outstanding mothers on Saturday last were honoured for Mother’s Day 2017 by the eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S and the Club’s Over 35 Group.

Over 100 mothers received special food hampers from the Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Under-15, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Metro Females and Gizmos and Gadgets Under-21 and First Division cricket teams.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who spearheaded the programme, stated that since 1991, the RHTY&SC has hosted an annual Tribute to Mothers Programme to honour outstanding parents as part of its Mother’s Day celebration.

The main objectives of the programme are to honour outstanding parents who played major roles in the development of their children, to encourage senior citizens mothers to be role models to younger Mothers and to promote the RHTY&SC Massive Say NO/Say YES Campaign.

The veteran Sports Administrator urged the attentive mothers to be their children and grandchildren’s best role model, while making sure that they advise them to Say NO to Drugs, Suicide, Alcohol, Teenage Sex, Crime and YES to Education, Religion, Life and Sports.

Foster spoke widely on the need for parents to spend time with their children and also the benefits that youths get from being involved in sports.

The 2011 National Sports Personality Awardee also pleaded with parents with vast experience to share their experience with their younger counterparts, noting that a good parent must have commitment, patience, discipline and a strong faith in God.

Foster expressed disappointment that several parents are poor role models, while several mothers are forcing their young daughters into sexual activities for financial rewards.

Foster committed the RHTY&SC under the Patronage of H.E President David Granger towards continuing to invest heavily in the development of the family structure and to making sure that every youth in Berbice fulfils his/her full potential in education, culture and sports.

He again issued an appeal to other Clubs and organisations across Berbice to get involved in social issues and in assisting the less fortunate.

The total investment for the programme was in excess of $250,000. The RHTY&SC Cricket teams and Over 35 Group would like to express gratitude to the following companies and individuals for their input into the programme –

Home Designs Construction, King Solomon Shipping, Guyana Beverage Company, Ansa Mcal, Joseph Torrezao, Ray Document Centre, Julian Moore, Major James Fraser, Terry Pike, Joe Welding Shop, Mibicuri Community Developers, Food for the Poor, Clinton Pestano, Rana Persaud and Sunil Madrimootoo.