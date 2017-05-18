Latest update May 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mobile container scanner operations to recommence

May 18, 2017 News 0

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in a release said that it’s mobile container scanner, which is currently a topic of interest due to previous hiccups regarding the agency sourcing a stable location for the machine, will resume scanning of containers in three months.
In the past, the agency used the National Park tarmac to carry out scanning operations due to the unavailability of other areas. However, after a short period of scanning taking place at that location, operations were halted as a result of significant damage being done to the tarmac and the risk of damage to the machine itself.
Since then, negotiations were conducted with numerous stakeholders leading to a Memorandum of Understanding being signed with the Guyana National Industrial Company Inc. for both a stationary scanner and its mobile scanner to be stationed at its facility. The mobile facility will be available within another three months, while the GRA is currently in negotiations for the acquisition of a fixed scanner.
“It must be emphasized, however, that the scanner is in full working condition and only a home is required. Additionally, discussions are being held with other stakeholders to allow for scanning at all wharves in the near future,” the GRA stated.
The GRA said that it is currently working assiduously to ensure that the scanner resumes its operations as soon as possible and will continue to keep the public updated on its movement and operations.

More in this category

Sports

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County Cricket…Tournament starts on May 29

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County Cricket…Tournament starts on May...

May 18, 2017

By Sean Devers Howard Cox, Director and Fire Manager of Hand-in-Hand Fire & Life Insurance Company said yesterday at the Launching of the second annual Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County cricket...
Read More
George sprints to silver at Islamic Games

George sprints to silver at Islamic Games

May 18, 2017

2017 Farfan & Mendes Men’s League …Pepsi Hikers crowned champs

2017 Farfan & Mendes Men’s League...

May 18, 2017

Commitment to training and application in order to achieve our goals – Coach Gilbert Fruta Conquerors not daunted by 2nd place finish

Commitment to training and application in order...

May 18, 2017

Wins for Laluni, Eccles and Silver Bullet

Wins for Laluni, Eccles and Silver Bullet

May 18, 2017

Walter Moore to conduct talent identification initiative in Guyana

Walter Moore to conduct talent identification...

May 18, 2017

Da Silva’s House of Optics testing eyes of players & Umpires

Da Silva’s House of Optics testing eyes of...

May 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The stranger next door

    As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner was consumed and the children completed their homework, members... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]