Mobile container scanner operations to recommence

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in a release said that it’s mobile container scanner, which is currently a topic of interest due to previous hiccups regarding the agency sourcing a stable location for the machine, will resume scanning of containers in three months.

In the past, the agency used the National Park tarmac to carry out scanning operations due to the unavailability of other areas. However, after a short period of scanning taking place at that location, operations were halted as a result of significant damage being done to the tarmac and the risk of damage to the machine itself.

Since then, negotiations were conducted with numerous stakeholders leading to a Memorandum of Understanding being signed with the Guyana National Industrial Company Inc. for both a stationary scanner and its mobile scanner to be stationed at its facility. The mobile facility will be available within another three months, while the GRA is currently in negotiations for the acquisition of a fixed scanner.

“It must be emphasized, however, that the scanner is in full working condition and only a home is required. Additionally, discussions are being held with other stakeholders to allow for scanning at all wharves in the near future,” the GRA stated.

The GRA said that it is currently working assiduously to ensure that the scanner resumes its operations as soon as possible and will continue to keep the public updated on its movement and operations.