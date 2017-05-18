Justice George, Patrick Yarde sworn in to Judicial Service Commission

Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire and Trade Unionist Mr. Patrick Yarde were sworn in yesterday by President David Granger to serve on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The simple ceremony which was held at State House was attended by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo among other specially invited guests.

There, the Head of State reminded Yarde and Justice George-Wiltshire that the Judicial Service Commission is an indispensible element of Guyana’s legal framework.

Granger said that the ‘Commission’ is the guardian of judicial autonomy. He noted that it is the defender of its independence and the protector of its integrity and impartiality.

The Head of State reminded too, that the Constitution also vests the Judicial Service Commission with the authority to make appointments and to remove and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in such offices.

The President said, “The JSC is intended to insulate judicial appointments from political partisanship and personal and other biases. It is a mechanism which ensures that judicial officers will be appointed on the basis of their competence and integrity.”

He continued, “The JSC is obliged to ensure that its recommendations for appointments of judicial officers flow from a dispassionate and objective process and are based on clearly defined criteria applied in assessing the appropriateness of appointees.

He added, “The JSC upholds the independence of the judiciary. It ensures by its diligence that judicial appointees possess the attributes and embody the personal values which make them capable and willing to resist being influenced by improper partisan and personal interests.”

Furthermore, the President stated that the JSC is the custodian of the values and standards of ethical and legal probity by judges and judicial officials.

He said that the JSC must zealously ensure that the personal conduct of judges does not bring the judicature into disrepute. He stressed that it must preserve and protect the system’s integrity.

The President then congratulated the members of the Judicial Service Commission on their appointments. He also extended best wishes to them in discharging their mandate to safeguard the high ideals and standards which should characterize the judicature.