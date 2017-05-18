Human remains found among burnt debris on Kuru Kuru farm

– remains suspected to be that of missing farm caretaker

Detectives yesterday had their hands filled when they stumbled upon what seemed to be human bones, teeth and hair among burnt debris on a farm at Silicone Green, Kuru Kuru, on the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.

It is suspected that the remains might be those of the farm’s missing caretaker, 63-year-old Bisundial Vasquez of Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

While investigating yesterday, the police found a marijuana farm about 10 miles from where the discovery was made. It is suspected that the murder is linked to the marijuana farm, but this is yet to be confirmed.

The father of three had been missing for about a week and it was during a second search that ranks made the discovery.

Kaieteur News understands that the elderly man went missing during an alleged break-in at the farm early last week, when a boat engine was stolen.

Ranks at the Timehri Police Station will be searching a creek located next to the camp where the elderly man was staying—he would usually bathe there.

Just last Thursday, police ranks and Vasquez’s relatives went to the farm and found the man’s slippers, a shovel and salt bag next to the creek.

If indeed the remains are those of Vasquez, investigators believe that there might be a bigger picture relating to the man’s death, and that he was not just killed during a robbery.

“Someone knew he was the only one on the farm, so they had time to discard his body, and the person went to great lengths to get rid of the man’s body,” a rank said.

They believe that the 63-year-old man might have been killed while on the camp and his killer(s) used the salt bag to take the body to the creek where they burnt it. Vasquez had been working with the owner of the farm for more than two years.

The caretaker’s daughter, Reshma Bisundial said that her father had made contact with her early in March, when he informed her that he was heading to work.

The elderly man would usually spend about three months at the farm before returning home to spend about a week with his family.

Bisundial said that on Thursday, last, her father’s employer visited her home and informed her that the man was missing.

“They said when they tried calling him, they couldn’t get on to him, so they had to go in and they discover the place break and some stuff missing,” the woman said, while adding that she was informed that her father’s bag and personal items were also missing.

Vasquez’s employer first made the missing person report after which his daughter went to the station.

“After we made the report, we went in there to look for him and we found his slippers, a shovel and a salt bag near the creek,” the woman recalled.

She said that a relative went to one of the cellular phone companies to check whether they could track her father’s phone, but they were informed that that was not possible, because the phone had been off for more than a week.