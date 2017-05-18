Guyanese proppa stupid

De Ministry of Finance complain about not mekking money but some pandit come from India and dem mekking money. One of dem charging $22,000 fuh one prayer. Imagine de cost of five prayer.

A reporter go to this pandit to expose de scam. He run into a 22-year-old pandit who putting red tikka pun black people forehead; yellow tikka pun Indian people forehead. He got a tikka fuh everything. If a man impotent de pandit got a tikka fuh that too.

This man don’t have a visa to stay in Guyana but he come and set up shop. When de immigration people ask him to state why he come, he did tell dem how he come to see he sick sister.

Dem boys seh that he couldn’t even pray fuh he sister; in fact he couldn’t do nutten fuh she, but he can do everything fuh everybody else.

People in this country suh stupid that dem running fuh give way dem money to anybody who wrap up dem head and talk wid an accent. Some man carry dem wife and de pandit put a special dot under she dress that only de pandit can see. He tell de husband that only he de pandit can go under de dress to look at de dot to see if it wukking.

Dem boys want to know how de same Guyanese people don’t have money to pay fuh parking meter; dem don’t have money to pay VAT but dem have money to pay bogus pandit. Things so good wid de pandit that he register to pay VAT because de man seh he don’t intend to get run out de country like de set who come before.

De way how dem pandit mekking money nobody would believe that people still got de nerve to complain how business bad. If things bad and dem pandit suh good then dem boys expect to see Jagdeo leading a delegation to meet wid dem.

Soulja Bai could be heading there. In fact, dem boys wonder if he been already because of late he smiling a lot. But then again, it could be that he got plans fuh dem same pandit.

De thing that got dem boys thinking is how much location de few pundits operating from. Dem operating from Linden, Berbice, in Georgetown and Essequibo. Dem boys believe that before you know it dem same pandit gun set up office in every Government Ministry

Talk half and prepare to tek shaft from some pandit