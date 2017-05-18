Latest update May 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

GFF TO HOST CONCACAF CLUB LICENSING PROGRAMME

May 18, 2017 Sports 0

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) in collaboration with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will host a Club Licensing Workshop on Saturday, 20th May.
The workshop, which is scheduled to begin at 09:30hrs, is expected to have a total of 40 persons from Regional Member Associations (RMA), national associations, elite league clubs and clubs which will be in contention for promotion to the elite league, that is, two top clubs in each RMA.
According to Ian Alves, GFF Competitions Director, the objective of the session is to ensure all senior clubs in Guyana have their club license: “The efforts that club owners and administrators make in order to ensure our footballers, both male and female, have an opportunity to play football are recognized. It is with this in mind that club licensing procedure is geared to enable clubs to have proper infrastructure and the accompanying requisite regulations.”
The session will be conducted by CONCACAF Development Coordinator, Cristhian Tonelli, and will adopt a Trainer-of-Trainers approach. This is necessary to continuously enable the transfer of knowledge to RMAs and build capacity among same for club license. A club license is necessary to enable participation in all CONCACAF tournaments.
Prior to the workshop, Tonelli will meet with the Executive Committee of the GFF, Club Licensing Manager, the GFF First Instance Decision-Making Body and the GFF Appeals Instance Decision-Making Body tomorrow.

