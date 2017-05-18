George sprints to silver at Islamic Games

Police Progressive Youth Club athlete and Policeman, Sergeant Winston George sprinted to the first medal for Guyana at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. George raced to second in the 400 metre in 45.69 seconds.

George was the only athlete to medal at the last Games, gaining two silver medals in the 200 and 400 metres at the Islamic Games in 2013 in Indonesia. He is part of a five-member athletics team currently at the games with a multisport contingent.