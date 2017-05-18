Confusion surrounds granting of duty free concessions….GRA says it has powers to approve for staffers

Amidst questions over the importation and registration of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) by Customs Head, Lancelot Wills, earlier this year, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) broke its silence yesterday, disclosing it granted the

official permission.

The entity insisted that it is a body corporate and semi-autonomous agency governed by a board, and that there is allowance for some amount of flexibility with the public service policy as it relates to travelling scales and allowances.

However, GRA’s disclosure would raise serious questions, as it was Wills who had applied late last year to the Public Service Ministry for permission to import the 2008 Toyota Harrier vehicle. It would suggest therefore that he acknowledged at the time of application that it was the ministry that had the authority to first issue its approval before GRA could have gone ahead with the processing.

The application for the 2362cc vehicle was rejected by the ministry, as not only was Wills deemed unqualified because of the 2000cc limit he would have been eligible for, but because of the fact that the vehicle was over eight years old.

Guyana last year implemented new regulations which restrict the importation of vehicles – cars, SUVs and vans – that are over eight years old.

But GRA appeared convinced that it had the authority and flexibility to grant the Customs chief the permission.

The agency, which is tasked with collection of taxes for the state, did not yesterday refer or acknowledge the rejection of the application by the Public Service Ministry.

Rather, it said that eligible staff who have three years of service remaining with the entity are qualified for tax exemptions on a motor vehicle which is four years and older. Those who have five years or more years of service remaining are qualified for tax exemptions on a motor vehicle which is under four years old.

“Mr. Wills is eligible and was so granted permission to import the said vehicle. The marginally higher “CC” permission was granted based on his responsibilities and job specifications which entails “all terrain” use, and which requires nightly and daily commute and monitoring of customs activities etc,” the GRA said in its statement.

GRA said it maintains a firm stand against acts of corruption and called on the general public to report all such activities which will be treated in utmost confidence.

“Furthermore, the Authority wishes to advise the general public that the GRA is bound by the rules of confidentiality under the law, and would be grateful for the Kaieteur News to provide the authority with any information that may aid them in reducing corruption and collusion within the authority.”

GRA earlier this week declined comment on the transaction.