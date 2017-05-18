Commitment to training and application in order to achieve our goals – Coach Gilbert Fruta Conquerors not daunted by 2nd place finish

Despite ending second to champions of Season Two of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Stag Elite League (SEL), Head Coach of Fruta Conquerors Sampson Gilbert revealed that he is generally satisfied with the progress of his team.

The Tucville based club ended the league on a high having defeated champions, Guyana Defence Force 2-1 to halt a three game losing streak to the Army. Like the GDF, Fruta Conquerors have qualified for the 2018 edition of the Caribbean Football Union Club Championship and this fact is a huge positive for the club.

”At the start of the league my aspiration was to win the league but most importantly to qualify for the CFU tournament. The fact that we had so much young talent to expose it was obvious I had to exercise patience to see the team realise its true potential.

The second half saw the inclusion of some experienced players, while we continued to work on developing a chemistry and style of play that is unique to Fruta Conquerors. There were some inconsistencies in the process but I am satisfied with the progress.”

Conquerors ended two points behind the GDF (27) and their only loss in the league was to the said team which they avenged. Conquerors actually conceded one less goal than the champions which conceded eight a statistic that speaks to their defensive astuteness. However, Gilbert lamented the fact that a constant bugbear is the failure of the players to be clinical in the attacking third.

”The team played well in all the games against the GDF but the impediment has been our inability to score the many chances we created. Among everything that could be considered GDF has shown the ability to score goals when the opportunity presents itself even when they are being outplayed.”

Honing the skills of the young and exciting players on his roster is one of the encouraging factors for Coach Gilbert who was able to incorporate some senior players in side with the aim of producing an unbeatable unit, a work still in progress, whilst pointing out that the senior players need to show more dedication.

”Notable young talent to mention is Jeremy Garrett, Nicolas McArthur and Raushan Ritch. The effort of the more experienced players has been good but there needs to be a greater commitment to training and application in order to achieve our goals.”

Qualifying for CFU would have been an aspiration of the club from the onset of the league and its realization Coach Gilbert shared, “Gives us the opportunity to expose our younger players with so much potential, this is a good opportunity for the players, the clubs and Guyana.”

Conquerors players will have another chance to upstage the GDF when they clash in the Big Four Tournament that will showcase the top four teams from the SEL but a date for this is yet to be fixed by the GFF.

Whenever that is finalized it will be a present for fans, a mouthwatering showdown hopefully on a turf that will encourage exciting play as long as the weather holds.

”Fruta Conquerors just need to play with the tactical awareness we are capable of and score the goals when the chances are created. I must take this opportunity to congratulate GDF on winning the league and rest assured Fruta Conquerors will be aspiring for the top position.”