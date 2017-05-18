Bust at Diamond Bond…Police arrest several, seize bus load of pharmaceuticals

Eleven individuals, six men and five women, were detained last evening following a police sting operation in the Diamond area. This publication was reliably informed that ranks from the Diamond Police Station, acting on information, were able to prevent a bus laden with pharmaceuticals from leaving the area.

Reports suggest that over time, quantities of pharmaceuticals were found to be missing from the Bond, raising suspicions at the level of the Ministry of Public Health. Police were alerted to the situation.

Moreover, police ranks were in sting operation mode yesterday and were able to observe when several boxes were removed from the Bond and placed into a facility in the compound.

At the time, ranks were patrolling in a car and decided to park a street away which gave them a vantage point to observe the activities in the compound of the Bond. The ranks reportedly not only saw when the suspicious boxes were packed into a minibus but when a number of individuals boarded it too.

According to reports, the police ranks were able to intercept the minibus before it left the Diamond area and the boxes were reportedly found packed securely under the seats of the bus. The boxes contained quantities of pharmaceuticals. This publication was not able to ascertain the types of drugs.

All of the individuals were taken into police custody and up to press time were assisting police with their investigation.

The bust comes at a time when the Ministry of Public Health is taking seriously the pilfering of its pharmaceuticals, a state of affairs that has been lending to a constant unprecedented shortage of pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies at several health facilities across the country.