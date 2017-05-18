2017 Farfan & Mendes Men’s League …Pepsi Hikers crowned champs

The curtains came down on the Guyana Hockey Board’s premier outdoor men’s competition, the Farfan and Mendes First Division League, on Saturday afternoon, at the St. Stanislaus College ground.

The Pepsi Hikers put an exclamation mark on their league performance with a 14-0 thrashing of the youthful Saints Hockey Club side which placed them three points clear of second place Bounty GCC.

After being frustrated by Saints in their first encounter which they won 1-0, Hikers seemed bent on making a statement the second time around.

Saints kept things respectable up to half time where they were trailing 0-4, however, their lack of substitutes and absence of their best player, Hilton Chester, left them lacking the quality to remain competitive with the country’s top side.

The Hikers, meanwhile, strengthened by the inclusion of tournament MVP Jamarj Assanah, Aroydy Branford and Jerazeno Bell punctuated the second half with an avalanche of goals. Shane Samuels led the way with 4 goals, followed by doubles from Tivesarid Garnett, Robert France, Assanah, Branford and Bell.

The Pepsi Hikers played unbeaten throughout the two rounds of competition, scoring 27 goals and only conceding 5. GCC’s Kevin Spencer was the top scorer for the tournament with 9 goals, while Hikers midfielder Jamarj Assanah received the coveted Most Valuable Player Award.

During the presentation ceremony GHB secretary Tricia Fiedtkou thanked Farfan and Mendes for their commitment to the sport over the past 30 years.

Company representative James Mentore emphasised their enthusiasm for being associated with the sport for many years and pledged their intention to stay involved for years to come.