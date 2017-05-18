200 blacklisted from leaving country…Opposition seeks intervention of Commissioner of Info to acquire list

The opposition People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) through its Member of Parliament Juan Edghill is seeking the intervention of the Commissioner of Information Charles Ramson Sr. to acquire the list of persons blacklisted from

leaving Guyana.

This newspaper carried a story indicating that as the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) intensifies its investigations into 19 forensic audits that were referred to that entity, in excess of 200 persons have been blacklisted. This means that those persons who have been identified by SOCU cannot leave Guyana through the lawful ports of exits.

According to a government source, the list is being constantly updated as the crime unit delves deeper into suspected cases of money laundering and misuse of state funds by some officials.

The source said that during the execution of the investigations, once suspected ‘skullduggery’ is detected, the blacklist order is applied for by that unit to the relevant authority.

The source said that it should be made clear that blacklisting an individual is not something that is taken lightly or on a whim, but a solid case has to be made before such an undertaking is made.

Edghill had earlier written to the Police Commissioner and the Chief Immigration Officer to make the list available. However, according to opposition MP, he has not received a response from either official, and is now looking to Ramson to help in this regard.

Ramson has come in for much criticism for not presenting a single report since taking up the office as Commissioner of Information. Many have called on the government to act decisively to ensure that he fulfills his obligation in the role he currently holds.

Ramson, whose monthly salary is in excess of $1M, has been accused of doing very little since taking up the position. Some sections of society have been calling for him to go, but it has been established that it is difficult to remove the veteran lawyer from his position.

Previously the Opposition Leader had requested from Ramson, information on Parliamentarians who did not declare their assets to the Integrity Commission.

That request was made in January 2016 and was rejected by Ramson.

The PPP/C is contending that some of those persons that are on the blacklist might not know that they are there in the first place. Moreover it is the party’s view that placing someone on such a list should be the responsibility of the courts.

The party also said that it is unlawful for SOCU or any other law enforcement arm to unilaterally place someone on such a list without being directed to do same by a court of law.