Latest update May 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bicycle thief jailed for 36 months

Apr 29, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 1

Paul Sargeant, a 42-year-old porter, was yesterday jailed for 36 months on a break and entry

Jailed for 36 months: Paul Sergeant

charge. Sargeant appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on April 19 at La Penitence, Georgetown, he broke and enter the dwelling house of Shem Wilson and stole one bicycle valued $15,000 and one gold chain valued $50,000.
The court heard that Wilson and Sargeant are known to each other and on the day in question, Wilson secured his home, and went to his bathroom. Upon entering his bathroom, he observed several wall boards missing.
He then went and made checks in and around his home where he observed the articles mentioned in the charge missing. The matter was reported to the police who conducted an investigation and CCTV footage in the area showed Sargeant jumping over Wilson’s fence and removing a quantity of wall boards before riding off with the bicycle.
According to Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves, when Sargeant was arrested the allegation was put to him and he admitted to breaking and entering the house and stealing the said articles.
Sargeant when asked by the Magistrate why he stole the bicycle told the court “I needed a bicycle, so I decided to steal the bicycle.”
The magistrate in return told the accused that he should have purchased a bicycle if he wanted a bicycle. She then sentenced him to 36 months imprisonment.

More in this category

Sports

Gabriel five-for suckerpunches Pakistan

Gabriel five-for suckerpunches Pakistan

May 05, 2017

Twenty years ago, a West Indies side, led by Brian Lara, set India 120 for victory at the Kensington Oval. They had never lost a Test in Bridgetown to a subcontinental side, but that record looked in...
Read More
Auto Laundry joins list of sponsors for Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival

Auto Laundry joins list of sponsors for...

May 05, 2017

Barbados IslandFit Games 2017 …Mahadeo, McDonald and McRae to represent Golden Arrowhead

Barbados IslandFit Games 2017 …Mahadeo,...

May 05, 2017

GAPF / Fitness Express Intermediates/Masters Championships switched to Gymnasium

GAPF / Fitness Express Intermediates/Masters...

May 05, 2017

MYO/Trophy Stall tapeball continues on Sunday

MYO/Trophy Stall tapeball continues on Sunday

May 05, 2017

STAG Elite League …GDF, Monedderlust, Topp XX and Victoria Kings shindig switched to Tucville today

STAG Elite League …GDF, Monedderlust, Topp...

May 05, 2017

BCB to host 2-day Scorers Workshop

BCB to host 2-day Scorers Workshop

May 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]