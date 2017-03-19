WBCA congratulates Joseph on CPL pick

West Berbice Cricket Association has congratulated pacer Keon Joseph on his selection to the Guyana Amazon Warriors team for the 2017 Caribbean Premier League.

A WBCA release stated that Joseph is a committed cricketer who is willing to assist the youths and he has made tremendous improvement in recent times. The Association would like to wish him well in the tournament and hopes that his input will boost the team’s chances.