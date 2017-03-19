WBCA congratulates Joseph on CPL pick

Latest update March 19th, 2017 12:30 AM
West Berbice Cricket Association has congratulated pacer Keon Joseph on his selection to the Guyana Amazon Warriors team for the 2017 Caribbean Premier League.
A WBCA release stated that Joseph is a committed cricketer who is willing to assist the youths and he has made tremendous improvement in recent times. The Association would like to wish him well in the tournament and hopes that his input will boost the team’s chances.
Reifer (50), Bishoo (39) contribute with bat By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Stag Beer, Cascadia Hotel & Vnet Communications Back in First-Class cricket for the first time this...
