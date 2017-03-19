TSC overcome Everest to book final spot

Transport SC defeated host Everest CC by four runs to secure their spot in the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society second division 40-over tournament yesterday.

TSC took first strike and managed 159 all out in 35.3 overs. Sunil Singh led with 51 and added 60 for the third wicket with Charwayne Mc Pherson who made 24. Akshaya Persaud claimed 3-20; Richie Looknauth 3-24 and Azad Mohamed 2-29.

Everest responded with 155 all out in 37.3 overs. Persaud hit 80, while Khemraj Ramdeen made 35. The duo put on 57 for the third wicket before Transport SC fought back with some steady bowling.

However, Everest remained in the hunt and needed seven from the last over which was bowled by Oslyn Batson who conceded four to hand his team victory. Everest ended on 155 all out in 39.4 overs as Batson took 2-34. (Zaheer Mohamed)