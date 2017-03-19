Trophy Stall among sponsors for Kennard’s Phagwah Horserace Meet

Trophy Stall is the latest entity to lend support to the 45th Annual Kennard’s Memorial Phagwah Horserace meet set for today at Kennard’s Turf Club at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, beginning at 1:00pm.

Proprietor of Trophy Stall Ramesh Sunich presented one of the trophies which goes to the champion jockey to Cecil Kennard at the entity’s Bourda Market location recently.

Kennard expressed gratitude to Sunich for the support, adding that sponsorship is of utmost importance for sport to be successful, while Sunich said he is happy to be associated with the event.

Eight races are listed on the day’s card with $6M in trophies and cash incentives up for the taking. Over 70 horses have been entered to participate.

The feature event is for horses classified ‘C’ and lower and a top class line up as been assembled with the likes of Golden Blue Echo, Lady Budapest, Honey Flow, Spit Fire, Unsettled, Climate Change, Brace Sky, Red and Lovely, Perfect Wind Strom, It MY Choice, Keep on Swinging, Settling Star, Big Man Boss and Call me Boss. The horses will be competing over a distance of six furlongs for the $900,000 winner’s money and trophy.

Horses running in the E and lower six furlongs event will aim for the top prize of $400,000 and trophy with the likes of Climate Change, Brace Sky, Perfect Wind storm, Storm Mark, Good will Boy, Release The Beast, Whichoo Poo, Got To Go Big Man Boss and Work Force are in the line up to compete.

The event for horses classified ‘H’ and lower will see them battling over seven furlongs for a top prize of $250,000. Among the lot going are Big Man Boss, T and T, Captain Crook, Mid Night, Cat Messiah, Isnt She Charming, Fire in Line, It’s myTurn, Amazing Run, Sweet Return, Rosetta, Campador, Super Bowl and Anfield.

Royal Pay Master, Miss Angalie, Guyana Gal, Natural Beauty, Mischief Maker, Snow Prince, the Rock and Fresh dance are among the three-year-old Guyana bred maidens horses that will battle over six furlongs for the $200,000 first prize.

The event for three-year old, Guyana bred horses have among them Royal Cash, Mary Ann, Red Region, Road to Romance, Puppy Tail, Party Time, Genuine risk, Miss Kristina and Seven Dust racing for the $150,000 first prize.

Other events on the day’s programme are the six furlong event for ‘J’ and Lower horses over six furlongs for a first prize worth $140,000.

The class L class open race for a first prize of $110,000 and the L class and lower event.

Among the horses entered for the other three events are- Flow Joe, Lil Dude, Blacka, Unruly, Sweet Silence, Country Boy, Physical Distance, Call Dhe royal, Public Enemy, Gaza Youth, Red Jet, Miss Olympic, Sweet Escape, De Gump, Party Time, Pick Pocket, Sun Riser, Windy Killer, Summer Breezer, Sun Set and Red Jet, Kevin, Daddy’s Dollar, Royal Sun, Slim Shady, Blue Lightning, Confusion, I am Back, Royal Blaze among others. Action starts at 12:30pm.