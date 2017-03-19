Latest update March 19th, 2017 12:27 AM

St. Stanislaus overcome Camille’s Institute

St. Stanislaus defeated Camille’s Institute by ten wickets when the Forbes Burnham Foundation Secondary schools Windball tournament continued recently at the National Gymnasium.

Members of various teams prior to the day’s play.

Playing in the female category, Camille’s Institute batted first and made 107-4 with Alicea Davidson scoring 80.
St. Stanislaus responded with 108 without loss. Oumadavi Mando struck 80.
Cummings Lodge beat Diamond Secondary by 28 runs. Cummings Lodge batted first and managed 115 without loss. Casey Charles slammed 86 and Sarah Amin 20.
Diamond Secondary were limited to 87-2 in response. Malicia Fraser made 58, while Ruth Henry and Natasha Harry got 12 reach.
Leonora Secondary overcame President’s College by 10 wickets. President’s College took first strike and mustered 117-1. Jennifer Park hit 54, while Otefa Alfred got 40. Leonora Secondary replied with 119 without loss. Stacy Adams stroked 63 and Stefan Ramnarine 42.
Covent Garden got the better of Mae’s by 10 wickets. Mae’s batted first and got to 117-1. Afruica Gentle struck 100 (16×6). Covent Garden Secondary responded with 121 without loss. Makilla Maynard made 64 and Shelini Ramcharan 34.

