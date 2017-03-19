Preparations begin for Guyana Cup Fever Horserace meet

Event fixed for Sunday April 16 at Port Mourant Turf Club

With less than a month to go for the Guyana Cup Fever 2017 horserace spectacle the organisers have released the provisional programme for the big occasion.

Organised by the Port Mourant Turf Club in collaboration with the Jumbo Jet Auto sales and racing stables with business in Berbice and Demerara, the meet is set for Sunday 16 April at the Port Mourant (Big Yard) Turf Club.

Eight races are listed for the day with over $8M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs. The programme shows that the organisers are also moving in line to implement a number of new initiatives taken recently by those in the horseracing fraternity with the rating and class of the animal being taken into consideration.

A look at the provisional programme will show the feature event is for horses classified B1 and Lower for a winning take of $1M over 1900M and a combing purse of $2M.

The E1 and lower West Indies bred will also be for E3 and lower US and Canadian non earners for 2016 and 2017 for a take home of $600,000 and trophy over 1200M.

The G3 and lower event will also feature four years old horses over 1200M.

The other events are for animals classified H3 and lower, Three years Guyana Bred and those classified I and lower, Three years Guyana Bred Maiden.

The will be a race for animals classified J2 and K, while the final event is for animals classified L class open.

Top horses, stables and jockeys will be awarded with trophies compliments of Ramesh Sunich, Managing Director of the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market. A number of added attractions and incentives including free kites will be given away on race day. There will also be bouncy castle, trampoline and other attractions for children.

Interested persons can contact Chandu Ramkissoon (624-9063 or 232-0633), Irshad Mohammed on 664-1650. The coordinator is Nazrudeen “Jumbo Jet” Mohammed Jr. (Samuel Whyte)