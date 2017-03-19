Petra Organisation / GT Beer Futsal Competition…Fixtures released for the round robin phase

Latest update March 19th, 2017 12:27 AM
-commences next Tuesday
Organisers of the Petra Organisation / GT Beer Futsal Competition have released the fixtures for the upcoming round robin segment which commences next Tuesday evening, at the National Gymnasium.
According to the release, there will be three nights of action, before the top two teams from the three groups and the best two third placed teams will advance to the quarterfinal phase.
Winner of the tournament will receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up takes home $200,000 and a trophy.
The third and fourth place finishers walk away with $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.
The event is slated to conclude on April 15th.
Below are the fixtures for the entire duration of the round robin phase:
19:30 hrs Tucville vs North East La Penitence
20:15 hrs Sophia vs Albouystown
21:00 hrs Tiger Bay vs Back Circle
21:45 hrs Bent Street vs Broad Street Ballerz
22:30 hrs Sparta Boss vs Agricola Ballers
23:15 hrs West Front Road vs West Back Road
3/25/2017
19:30 hrs Tiger Bay vs Agricola Ballers
20:15 hrs Tucville vs West Back Road
21:00 hrs Sophia vs Broad Street Ballerz
21:45 hrs Bent Street vs Albouystown
22:30 hrs West Front Road vs North East Lapenetance
23:15 hrs Sparta Boss vs Back Circle
3/30/2017
19:30 hrs Agricola Ballers vs Back Circle
20:15 hrs West Back Road vs North East LaPenitence
21:00 hrs Broad Street Ballerz vs Albouystown
21:45 hrs West Front Road vs Tucville
22:30 hrs Bent Street vs Sophia
23:15 hrs Sparta Boss vs Tiger Bay
